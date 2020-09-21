Zwai Bala and new bae are expecting a baby

Kwaito artist and record producer, Zwai Bala, and his new bae are expecting a baby. Taking to social media on Saturday, the doting dad shared the exciting news with an image of himself donning isiXhosa attire, accompanied by his heavily pregnant other half, in long red sequin skirt, paired with an African beaded top and isicholo ( a traditional hat that is usually worn bye married Zulu women) The singer simply captioned the post, “uMzi Wandile”, which hints at the couple expecting a son, whose name could be Zwandile. It also loosely translates to the family or clan has expanded. View this post on Instagram uMzi Wandile. A post shared by Zwai Bala (@zeebala) on Sep 19, 2020 at 12:23am PDT It is apparent that the muso has no intentions of letting the public into his love life as he did not tag the mysterious woman on social media posts.

The member of the popular 90's kwaito group, TKZee has kept his love life under wraps after since his public spilt from his wife of ten years, news anchor and television presenter, Melanie Bala.

The couple confirmed their split in 2017, following reports that the muso was allegedly cheating on his wife.

Taking to social, the couple shared a joint statement on social media on confirming that they have taken a mutual decision to dissolve the marriage.

“There has been increasing media speculation around the state of our marriage and we feel it's important that the story is told by us. We confirm that we are separated and divorce proceedings are underway," read the statement.

The pair also indicated that will co-parent their two children.

“We remain committed to jointly raising our amazing children in happy and healthy environment and continue to be great friends,” they said in a statement at the time.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and share two children.