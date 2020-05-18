LOOK: Boity inches closer to 4 million followers on Instagram

Boity Thulo celebrated another milestone as she reached 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

Trailing behind Boity with 3,7 million followers is media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, and TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

Still in the lead is Mzansi celebville Candice Swanepoel. The Victoria Secret model has a staggering 14.3 million followers.

She is followed by SA Cricket player AB de Villiers with 10.2 million followers and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah with 6 million followers.

Taking to social media, the platinum-selling rapper shared a snap of herself donning denim pantsuit thanking her fans and said: "MOOD! 😁😁🎉🎉🎊🎊 The family is growing!! 3,9 Million! 💫💫💫💫 I appreciate you all so so so much!! Thank you for the love and support!”