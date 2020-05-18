LOOK: Boity inches closer to 4 million followers on Instagram
Boity Thulo celebrated another milestone as she reached 3.9 million followers on Instagram.
Trailing behind Boity with 3,7 million followers is media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, and TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.
Still in the lead is Mzansi celebville Candice Swanepoel. The Victoria Secret model has a staggering 14.3 million followers.
She is followed by SA Cricket player AB de Villiers with 10.2 million followers and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah with 6 million followers.
Taking to social media, the platinum-selling rapper shared a snap of herself donning denim pantsuit thanking her fans and said: "MOOD! 😁😁🎉🎉🎊🎊 The family is growing!! 3,9 Million! 💫💫💫💫 I appreciate you all so so so much!! Thank you for the love and support!”
The “Own Your Throne” star set out a new challenge for herself, under the hashtag “Roadto4M.”
She added: “The road to 4M begins today! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗 #Roadto4M #OwnYourThrone👑.”
To mark Boity’s 3.9 million followers we look at some her momentous occasions on Instagram.
Boity on the cover of Glamour SA
This is BY FAR one of, if not THE BEST birthday gift ever! Entering one milestone with another milestone! 😅😍 My first ever @glamour_sa #GlamxBoity COVER!! And it’s SO SICK!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 To God be the glory. 🙏🏾❤️ #GlamxBoity A huge thank you to the @glamour_sa team for this incredible experience! Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58 Interview: @shannon_manuel77 Photographer: @stevetanchel Art Direction: @bassonjason Photographer’s assistant: Thato Mabaso Fashion Editor: @miraleibowitz Hair: @nix_indamix MUA: @carolinegreeff #OwnYourThrone👑
Boity turns 30
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!! The girl is 30!!! You can now officially call me Grootman! 😅😅 WOW, a whole new decade! God and my ancestors have been incredibly kind to me. I know it only gets better from here! My 30s are going to be my best years! Amen! 🎊🎊🎉🎉💃🏾💃🏾👑👑💫💫💕💕🤗🤗 #Dirty30 #LockDownBirthday 📷: @modiehithulo #OwnYourThrone👑
Boity drops "Bakae" music video
After months of being unable to release this music video, I have decided to give the people what they want. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. A HUGE THANK YOU to the creative team behind this insane visuals - @weareblacksmith I hope to shoot many, many more with you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕🎶🎶🎶👑👑👑 Best friend - @galamolabi Bakae - @therealganjabeatz Production - @weareblacksmith Hair - @ceeceeeee Makeup - @imakeyoubeeliv & @beauty101_irene Creative Director - @marcusvongeyso Director - @napephasha Producer - @diogo808 DOP - @rickjoaquim Stylist - @evolve_keepchanging Photography - @adrianabrahamsphoto Post production - @thefirstordersa #BakaeVideo #OwnYourThrone👑
