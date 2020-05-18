EntertainmentCelebrity News
Boity. Picture: BET Africa
LOOK: Boity inches closer to 4 million followers on Instagram

Boity Thulo celebrated another milestone as she reached 3.9 million followers on Instagram. 

Trailing behind Boity with 3,7 million followers is media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, and TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones. 

Still in the lead is Mzansi celebville Candice Swanepoel. The Victoria Secret model has a staggering 14.3 million followers. 

She is followed by SA Cricket player AB de Villiers with 10.2 million followers and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah with 6 million followers.

Taking to social media, the platinum-selling rapper shared a snap of herself donning denim pantsuit thanking her fans and said: "MOOD! 😁😁🎉🎉🎊🎊 The family is growing!! 3,9 Million! 💫💫💫💫 I appreciate you all so so so much!! Thank you for the love and support!”

The “Own Your Throne” star set out a new challenge for herself, under the hashtag “Roadto4M.” 

She added: “The road to 4M begins today! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗 #Roadto4M #OwnYourThrone👑.”

To mark Boity’s 3.9 million followers we look at some her momentous occasions on Instagram.

Boity on the cover of Glamour SA

Boity turns 30

Boity drops "Bakae" music video

After months of being unable to release this music video, I have decided to give the people what they want. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. A HUGE THANK YOU to the creative team behind this insane visuals - @weareblacksmith I hope to shoot many, many more with you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕🎶🎶🎶👑👑👑 Best friend - @galamolabi Bakae - @therealganjabeatz Production - @weareblacksmith Hair - @ceeceeeee Makeup - @imakeyoubeeliv & @beauty101_irene Creative Director - @marcusvongeyso Director - @napephasha Producer - @diogo808 DOP - @rickjoaquim Stylist - @evolve_keepchanging Photography - @adrianabrahamsphoto Post production - @thefirstordersa #BakaeVideo #OwnYourThrone👑

