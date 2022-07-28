Madonna refused to have misogynistic men make her biopic

Madonna was determined to make her upcoming biopic herself because “misogynistic men” were trying to make movies about her. The 63-year-old Queen of Pop has admitted she’s been working on the flick about her life and career.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told Variety: “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs." It’s been reported that “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner, 28, is to play the “Material Girl” hitmaker, though nothing is confirmed yet. Madonna has also spilled that she wanted to make the movie because she was fed up with men wanting to tell her story in a misogynistic way.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me’.” The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker also ruled out selling the rights to her back catalogue like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young have done lately. “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything isn’t it?”

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2021, Madonna released a trap version of her 1998 hit “Frozen” after it went viral on TikTok, and four remixes followed. It came after the music legend announced her plans to re-release her back catalogue. She said: “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalogue and introduce my music to a new generation,” hinting that she’s planning to head out on tour again.

Story continues below Advertisement