Maisie Williams excited for same-sex love story in ’The New Mutants’

“The New Mutants” star Maisie Williams says it is important to show same-sex relationships on the big screen. The “X-Men” spin-off film directed by Josh Boone features a relationship between superheroes Rahne Sinclair and Danielle Moonstar, played by Williams and Blu Hunt, and Maisie says it is important to show same-sex relationships on the big screen. Speaking during the 'New Mutants' panel for [email protected], Maisie said: "It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship look like this. “In the typically quite masculine world of superheroes, it was just lovely to see these two fragile women who just protect one another and bring light out in each other, but I'm glad that the fans are so excited for it because I think it's really important to see relationships like this. "I think at the heart of it is just this really lovely love story. It just brings it back to reality, I think."

Director Boone called their relationship the 'spine" of the movie and said: "We just wanted to have them be characters that you fell in love with as they fell in love."

However, Hunt admitted she was incredibly nervous about having to kiss Williams in a screen test for the role.

She said: "You can't imagine how nervous I am. Like, oh, I have to go kiss Maisie Williams? It was very nerve-racking."

Meanwhile, Maisie previously insisted 'New Mutants' is different to the "rinsed" superhero genre.

She explained: "I think it's very clever what they have done by attacking this very done genre that's been rinsed, to be honest, which is not a problem, but to attack it with something completely new, that's the right way to go. It's why 'Deadpool' was so good and even 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

"I was a huge Andrew Garfield fan and I thought I was never going to enjoy it ('Spider-Man: Homecoming'), but I loved it. You want to take it in a new direction because we've seen it time and time again, there's only so many of those films that you can watch.

"I like that 'New Mutants' takes it in a completely new direction and I hope they do that with more superhero films."