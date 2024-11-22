Manifestation queen! Tyla set to perform on Coachella stage in April 2025

The iconic Coachella festival has announced its lineup for 2025, and Tyla, the superstar “pretty girl from Joburg” is set to perform along side the likes of Missy Elliott, GloRilla, and many more. Tyla took to X to prove she’s the ultimate queen of manifesting her dreams. The multi-talented star revealed that despite having chances to attend Coachella, she vowed her first time would only be as a performer.

Fast forward, and she’s making it happen as she’s set to light up the iconic stage in April next year. The superstar flexed a little on X, commenting on the Coachella post: “Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing… and look now!” Her local and global fans flooded the comments, congratulating the 22-year-old singer on her fulfilled dream and full-circle moment.

@PhogoleW commented: “Tyla is the definition of prayer, putting in the work, manifestation, and speaking dreams into reality.” Meanwhile, @therealvidah1 wrote: “The power of the subconscious mind.” Renowned radio DJ @SizweDhlomo also congratulated her, commenting: “Get! Em!”

Coachella is a highly anticipated annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. In other news, the Grammy Award-winning star was initially set to perform at Rolling Loud, an international hip-hop festival held in South-east Asia, Thailand. However, she shared a message with her fans on her Instagram broadcast, letting them know her team had informed the festival that she would no longer be able to perform, though this was not communicated sooner.

The text reads: “Hi Tygers. My team has let the festival know of our inability to perform at Rolling Loud far in advance and hoped it would have been shared sooner. “But we do apologise for the inconvenience and understand the frustration it has caused.