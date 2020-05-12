Meet Trevor Noah's 'white brother' Miguel Pregueiro

With TikTok becoming the new and fun stress-relieving outlet for people across the globe, one user has been getting a bit more attention - for bearing a close resemblance to Trevor Noah. Miguel Pregueiro, a 25-year-old student as well as Latin pop singer and songwriter was blown away by the feedback to his comedy skits on the video-sharing social media platform. Even rap superstar Cassper Nyovest gave him a like. Miguel Pregueiro is hoping Trevor Noah will respond to comments on his TikTok videos. Picture: Supplied In a recent interview with Pregueiro, he said: “I am based in Johannesburg. I am currently in my 3rd year of doing music full time since completing my degree in Music Performance at AFDA Johannesburg since 2017. Since then, I have released a total of 7 singles and have been fortunate enough to have my music played across many platforms, not only in South Africa but other countries including Spain, Venezuela, Brazil and Canada to name a few.” He added: “Before music, my dream was always to become a professional football player. The idea of music only came about in 2015 when I started singing after gaining traction from my Idols SA audition where I sang with a Chipmunk voice.

"I now perform across the country at various events and hope to expand my audience and fan base across as many locations as possible - locally and internationally.”

Pregueiro joined TikTok towards the end of January this year.

He revealed: “What I love about TikTok is the fact that posting isn’t as curated as on other platforms - you can post whatever you want, whenever you want to.

"The app has given me the freedom to showcase more than just my music; it has granted me the opportunity to show people another side to me.

"I use it to post comedy skits, impressions, football freestyle as well as taking on any trends or challenges that are popular on the app. When I posted my first Trevor Noah video, I could see immediately that the views were climbing fast.

"Within an hour of posting, the video was already in the thousands and I could see people were sharing it to other platforms as well. The video is currently sitting just shy of 340k views in comparison to my previous videos which mostly got about 6k views.”

Baby comparison pictures of Miguel Pregueiro and Trevor Noah. Picture: Supplied

While he’s been hopeful of the videos catching the attention of Noah, it hasn’t.

Pregueiro admitted: “Right now, Trevor has not commented on the video and nor has he provided any reaction or response.

"I have to admit, I am very curious about getting feedback from him; on whether he agrees with what everyone is saying and just his thoughts around all of this.

"I am definitely hoping to get a response from him and I am sure I speak for everyone else who has been commenting on content related to Trevor.”

What do you think? Do you see the resemblance?

