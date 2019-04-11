Oprah Winfrey chats to Trevor Noah. Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

Oprah Winfrey made her debut appearance on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah on Wednesday. The media mogul visited the show to chat about her new book, "The Path Made Clear," and also discussed her decision to speak to Michael Jackson's accusers, her upcoming mental health series with Britain's Prince Harry, and why she doesn't want to run for president.

Last month, Winfrey made headlines when she sat down with Michael Jackson accusers on "Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland," which aired on HBO following the airing of the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

"Leaving Neverland" is directed and produced by British filmmaker Dan Reed and focuses on two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege they were sexually abused as children by Michael Jackson. It also examines the effects on their families.

Winfrey faced harsh criticism over her interviews with Jackson's accusers, joked that she never received so much "hateration" since she did the puppy episode with Ellen DeGeneres, in which DeGeneres came out as gay.

Speaking to Noah, she said, “When I saw that documentary, I realised that a lot of people are going to be triggered by watching it, and a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is," she said.

"People call it molestation, but there is a big seducing that goes on... and that was important enough for me to take the hateration for.”

Winfrey also stayed to film the “Between the Scenes” segment with Noah where she revealed she always travels with her own bread and avocados and never sends out her underwear to the laundry because paying five dollars seems ridiculous.

Watch the segment below.