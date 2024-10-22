Pink cocaine linked to Liam Payne's death and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' court case

A synthetic drug cocktail, commonly known as pink cocaine, has been connected to the tragic death of Liam Payne. While investigations are ongoing, Argentinian authorities have suggested that a lethal mix of drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the incident. Items recovered from Payne’s hotel room, including burnt aluminium foil, hint at prior drug use.

Payne, aged 31, plunged to his death from the third floor of CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last Wednesday. His funeral is expected to be held next month. Pink cocaine also formed part of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs's sex-trafficking investigation. Court documents alleged that his girlfriend Yung Miami transported pink cocaine for him.

Despite its name, pink cocaine rarely contains actual cocaine. The fluorescent pink colour is achieved using food dye, while the drug itself typically includes a dangerous blend of MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine, amphetamines, and sometimes legal stimulants like caffeine. This inconsistency in ingredients makes it particularly risky, as users never know exactly what they’re taking. Those who use the drug may experience unpredictable and severe effects, such as hallucinations, psychosis, strokes, seizures, and, in extreme cases, cardiac arrest or fatal overdose.