PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 11 features Spooky stories, Sjava drama and a R16.5m ring









Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about Sjava being accused of abuse by his former flame, Lady Zamar; AKA saying that he is a nicer person now than he was two to three years ago; a hollyweird report about T.I. and Iggy fighting on Twitter and Nicki Minaj's R16.5m ring.

We also talk about ex 7de Laan actress, Vinette Ebrahim slamming the 7de Laan production company in a recent magazine interview for her character being written off.

In the topic of the week, we discuss whether Ntsiki Mazwai is a serial attention seeker or do her views have merit?

This week the team stan two celebrities - the first for just being a good human and we pay tribute to the next.

Rest In Peace John Witherspoon.

Listen to the full podcast below: