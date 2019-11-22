PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 14 chats about the Burna Boy saga









Burna Boy. Picture: Supplied. "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi and Alyssia Birjalal and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talked about the cancellation of "Africans Unite" concert due to Burna Boy's withdrawal and the reaction to it, along with the cancellation of two well known TV shows, "Days Of Our Lives" and "Giyani: Land Of Blood."

They also added Itumeleng Khune into the conversation and spiced it up with rumours that he and his model fiance, Sphelele Makhunga are expecting a baby.

The "Topic Of The Week" is the Grammy nominations, who deserved to be on the list and who didn't, who we know and who we don't and who was snubbed.

This week, the team stans and bans, Kylie Jenner and Prince Andrew respectively.

Listen to the full podcast below: