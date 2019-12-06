PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 16 talks about Black Coffee's messy divorce









Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal and Buhle Mbonambi and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's messy divorce; the cancellation of "Isidingo: The Need" and "mean girl" Ellen DeGeneres's awkward interview with Dakota Johnson.

We also talk about some diplomatic drama with President Donald Trump.

In the "Topic Of The Week" segment we look whether or not comedians have a right to joke about anything or should they be more aware of the era of entertainment we are in.

This week, the team stan "Bring It On"actress Gabrielle Union for taking on NBC for a toxic work culture at "America's Got Talent" and people who can shop at malls during the Christmas rush.

Listen to the full podcast below: