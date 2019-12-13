PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 17 wraps up the year's spiciest gossip.









South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal, Buhle Mbonambi, Sacha van Niekerk and Clinton Dean Moodley and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

Episode 17 is the last episode for this season. The team wraps up some of the breaking celebrity stories this year, including, The Kardashian and Jordan Woods saga; The Royal family drama and AKA and DJ Zinhle's power couple vibe.

We also look at the the multi-talented Bonang Matheba and Somizi's friendship and some of 2019's messy breakups including Wendy Williams' and Kevin Hunter, Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali and Mylie Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

This week, the team stans and bans, Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, Zodwa Wabantu and Harvey Weinstein.

"Stirring The Pop" will be back with Season 2 in February 2020.

