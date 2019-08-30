"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.





This week's segment looks at news about Steve Harvey bringing "Family Feud" to Africa; their views on Bonang Matheba's cousin and "Being Bonang" star, Pinky Girl forced to quit her job because of being on the show; the drama around Burna Boys relationship and how his rumoured girlfriend, Princess Shyngle keeps removing her ribs in order to get an hourglass figure; and "Love Island" star Theo Campbell losing the eyesight in one of his eyes, after being hit by a champagne cork at a club in Ibiza.





They also review the MTV VMAs, and list their favourite performances at the awards ceremony.





This week's topic of the week looks at the entertainment industry and the mean girls trend.





To close out the show, they list the people/things they are banning and stanning this week.



