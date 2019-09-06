Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Picture: AP

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. Hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Liam Karabo Joyce and Alyssia Birjalal and recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office, the show serves celebrity news and popular culture with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

No topic is sacred- if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.

"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "Spice", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.

This week's segment talks about African artists who cancelled their music performances in South Africa because of xenophobia, dives into the possible reasons as to why there is beef between Burna Boy and AKA; look at Bonang's twitter shade against her ex-boyfriend, Euphonik which basically won over people to her side.

The Rock cutting his honeymoon short to be at Kevin Hart's bedside after his car accident, really? and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newest housewife of colour, Garcelle Beauvais.

This week's topic of the week looks at cancel culture, does it actually work or does it just roll off the tongue easily?

We also get serious about the #AmINext campaign and call out men who have been accused of rape and abuse.

To end the show, we list the people or things we are banning and stanning this week.

Listen to the full podcast below: