"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. Hosted this week by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Sacha van Niekerk, and recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office, the show serves celebrity news and popular culture with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "Spice", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.

This week's segment talks about Bonnie Mbuli attacking Sho Majozi on Twitter, Bonnie later deleted her account to get away from the heat, but later reinstated it – this makes us believe she couldn't take as good as she gives. We also chat about the our beautiful African stars that have been reduced to influencer status as they are nominated for an E! People's Choice Awards. And tap on the Donald Trump vs Chrissy and John Legend drama that left Chrissy in tears...well sort off.

In this week's entertainment segment we shine light on actor Bongani Mansai in "Knuckle City", a local production that is South Africa's official submission for the Oscars 2020. The film premiered at the Durban International Film Festival earlier this year, and judging from responses - if all goes well, we could really have a chance of walking away with our second Oscar.

Our in-studio guest, Sasha van Niekerk gives us the lowdown of what to expect on the new and upcoming season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

And to end the show, we list the people or things we are banning and stanning – this week includes Burna Boy, Nandi Madida and Rihanna among others.

Listen to the full podcast below:



