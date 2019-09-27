PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 6 talks about Somgaga and The Royals
Celeb News / 27 September 2019, 4:28pm / Alyssia Birjalal, Sacha van Niekerk, Nosipho Nyide and Sandhip Sing
"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.
This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal, Sacha van Niekerk, Nosipho Nyide and Sandhip Sing and r
ecorded at Independent Media’s Durban office, the show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.
No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.
"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.
It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.
This week's segment looks at news about Beyonce's trademark battle with wedding planner, Wendy Morales over the name "Blue Ivy"; Bonang's spicy social media comment, "What a crap song" has social media asking could it be DJ Zinhle's "Umlilo"?; Another question that's left social media guessing is whether Mihlali Ndamase is dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton?
In our Celebrity Of The Week segment, we give the father of the year award to Somizi who fought off social media trolls trolling his daughter, Bahumi. Reports have it that Bahumi will be playing the role of the young Lebo Mathosa in the most anticipated bio.
Sandhip Sing, our resident superhero fanatic gives us the lowdown on why comic con has got everyone going crazy, while Sacha van Niekerk has a Kardashian update and Nosipho Nyide tracks The Royals.
Listen to the full podcast below:
The podcast is produced and edited by Londiwe Gumede.