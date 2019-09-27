"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent.





This week's segment looks at news about Beyonce's trademark battle with wedding planner, Wendy Morales over the name "Blue Ivy"; Bonang's spicy social media comment, "What a crap song" has social media asking could it be DJ Zinhle's "Umlilo"?; Another question that's left social media guessing is whether Mihlali Ndamase is dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton?





In our Celebrity Of The Week segment, we give the father of the year award to Somizi who fought off social media trolls trolling his daughter, Bahumi. Reports have it that Bahumi will be playing the role of the young Lebo Mathosa in the most anticipated bio.





Sandhip Sing, our resident superhero fanatic gives us the lowdown on why comic con has got everyone going crazy, while Sacha van Niekerk has a Kardashian update and Nosipho Nyide tracks The Royals.





Listen to the full podcast below:







