PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 8 talks about the industry's exploitation problem









Actress, Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: Instagram "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about musician, Moonchild Sanelly and her rant on twitter calling out haters in the industry for not wanting her to flourish; the English wags, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy and our power couple, AKA and DJ Zinhle.

In a more serious issue, they also talk about actress, Vatiswa Ndara's open letter to the Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa and more on exploitation problem that has been eating away at the industry for decades. And Tyler Perry's amazing grand opening of his film studios in Atlanta.

This week, team also bans Zodwa Wabantu, and journalist who go to interviews unprepared and stan Rihanna, Cassie's happiness.

Listen to the full podcast below: