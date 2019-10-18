PODCAST: 'Stirring The Pop' episode 9 talks about Kim K, Billy Porter and KB









Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about how Kim Kardashian was offered R14.8 million from VirtualMate for people to have sex with her digital likeness; Ntsiki Mazwai's comments on KB being cast for the role of Lebo Mathosa in her bio-scope and Anele Mdoda's comments about Kelly Rowland being ugly without makeup.

In a more serious issue, they also give listeners an update on the ongoing industry exploitation problem with Mara Louw joining in the conversation about how she was treated by the Fergusons. And discuss the many artists in the music industry who have come out as LGBTQI+.

The topic follows Pose actor, Billy Porter's recent Emmy Award win.

This week, team also bans Gina Rodriguez for using the N-word in a song she was singing and stans Rihanna for shutting down rumours of her pregnancy they way only the "Bad Gal" could.

Listen to the full podcast below: