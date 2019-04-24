Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Amid the devastating floods hitting most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, local muso Prince Kaybee opened his heart and cheque book to help families who were left homeless after the deadly thunderstorms ravaged their homes since the Easter weekend. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the "Club Controller" hitmaker revealed that he had donated R150 000 to families in Umlazi township in Durban.

"Donating 150k to the families that lost their homes in Umlazi😭😭😭, its not enough so if you inspired by this post join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi."

Donating 150k to the families that lost their homes in Umlazi😭😭😭, its not enough so if you inspired by this post join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi❤️ pic.twitter.com/JJDXDcVLqI — Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 23, 2019

AKA, Bonang Matheba and Mampintsha were among local celebrities who also made a pledge on social media to lend a hand and donate funds to the victims of the KZN storms.

I’m so heart broken. What happened in Umlazi today is devastating.💔💔💔 How do we help? How can we provide aid? @tumisole... I know you’re always helpful. Please assist me. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 23, 2019

Umlazi is my home I will also be donating towards the families that lost their homes ngasekhaya 💔, even if you’re not from Umlazi and you are not affected but have a good heart and join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi❤ pic.twitter.com/IshEBvokTe — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) April 23, 2019