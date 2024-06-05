By Cebolethu Shinga Bokamoso Kgomotso Molema, better known by his stage name Ricky Tyler, has released a new album, ‘Happy 2 Be Alive'.

The R&B singer explores themes of mental health, personal growth, fame, relationships, and faith, reflecting Ricky's journey and the experiences of those closest to him. Ricky’s newest album is a sonic journey through the depths of his soul. Through his songs, Ricky navigates a spectrum of emotions, from gratitude and love to grief and frustration, creating a revealing diary of Ricky's latest life chapter. The album blends elements of R&B with electronic, afro-pop, trap, and amapiano, crafting an intricate tapestry of sound that invites listeners into Ricky’s world.

Reflecting on the album, Ricky revealed that creating the album, for him was a profoundly healing experience, enabling him to channel his emotion into music and giving voice to his thoughts and feelings. "Creating 'Happy 2 Be Alive' has been an incredibly cathartic process for me. This album is a testament to my journey and the experiences that have shaped me,” said Ricky. Ricky further shared that with his album, he hoped it will not only provide a comforting and relatable reflection of the struggle that people face in life. However, he hoped that the album will also serve as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find reasons to be thankful and optimistic.