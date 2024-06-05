By Cebolethu Shinga
Bokamoso Kgomotso Molema, better known by his stage name Ricky Tyler, has released a new album, ‘Happy 2 Be Alive'.
The R&B singer explores themes of mental health, personal growth, fame, relationships, and faith, reflecting Ricky's journey and the experiences of those closest to him.
Ricky’s newest album is a sonic journey through the depths of his soul. Through his songs, Ricky navigates a spectrum of emotions, from gratitude and love to grief and frustration, creating a revealing diary of Ricky's latest life chapter.
The album blends elements of R&B with electronic, afro-pop, trap, and amapiano, crafting an intricate tapestry of sound that invites listeners into Ricky’s world.
Reflecting on the album, Ricky revealed that creating the album, for him was a profoundly healing experience, enabling him to channel his emotion into music and giving voice to his thoughts and feelings.
"Creating 'Happy 2 Be Alive' has been an incredibly cathartic process for me. This album is a testament to my journey and the experiences that have shaped me,” said Ricky.
Ricky further shared that with his album, he hoped it will not only provide a comforting and relatable reflection of the struggle that people face in life. However, he hoped that the album will also serve as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find reasons to be thankful and optimistic.
“I hope it resonates with listeners and reminds them that despite life's challenges, there's always a reason to be grateful and hopeful," shared Ricky.
The new album includes a list of songwriters and featured artists, such as Tyson Sybateli, Vuyina, Tellaman, Karun, PLXYGRND, Murphy Cubic and Bien, who each bring their unique flair to the project.
IOL Lifestyle