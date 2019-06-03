Sjava, photoshopped by one of his Twitter followers. Picture: Twitter

It was South African music's biggest night out at this year's 25th South African Music Awards on Saturday. To celebrate the SAMAs turning a quarter of a century, organisers chose six hosts, two from each decade to emcee the prestigious award show.

Local entertainer Skolopad wore a dress with a sheer bodice, revealing her breast, and Kelly Khumalo turned heads, wearing a neon pink gown with matching headpiece.

Sjava broke Zulu Twitter when he walked the red carpet in casual trousers and jacket ensemble - looking like a taxi driver.

Sjava photographed on the red carpet at #SAMA25. Picture from Twitter.

There is only one thing that South African Twitter is perfectly good at and that is trolling celebrities.

Sjava's look made the rounds on social media after his picture wearing a simple “uncle” attire went viral.

In just a few hours his red carpet photo was photoshopped, placing him at a taxi rank and instead of Sjava retaliating negatively, he trolled his trolls by making it his profile picture, and tweeting “#NewProfilePicture” unapologetically.

Sjava opened up the Twitter floor and the floodgates burst open.

Nithe nibangaki ku R100.00 Mshana? — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) June 2, 2019

Twitter user @_Hybreed_ asked his followers what the name of the album would be if his profile picture was the cover and we got some very punny vernacular titles:

@lwandz08 responded and said “Four Four Sihlalisane” - cleverly making reference to the seating arrangement at the back of a taxi.

Four Four Sihlalisane vol 1 — Lwandz08 💎 (@lwandz08) June 2, 2019

@SiisoKheswa said: “Umageza” - which is a colloquial term for taxi drivers.

Another user suggested Sjava call his taxi rap album: "After Robot". But "Nkabi" was probably the most apt album title:

This would be a dope album for Sjava. 'Nkabi'





All suggestions were said in jest, and it was refreshing to see Sjava entertain his following.