Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane is set to release a new album, 'Iladi'

Renowned South African saxophonist and arranger Linda Sikhakhane is set to captivate audiences with his brand new album, titled 'Iladi'.

Sikhakhane began his musical journey at an early age, leading him to become one of his generation's most celebrated jazz artists.

According to a statement released to the media, Sikhakhane will share three mesmerising singles. Each of these songs will offer a glimpse into the sonic tapestry of ‘Iladi’.

The first single, titled ‘Inkehli’, was released on May 31.