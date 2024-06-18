‘Secure The Bag’ returns for a thrilling new season with host Bontle Modiselle-Moloi

The podcast dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs and professionals with essential financial management insights, ‘Secure The Bag’ is back with a fresh new season and an exciting new host on June 29.

Television presenter, radio personality, dancer, singer and model, Bontle Modiselle ‘Secure The Bag’ is a source of inspiration and education for its audience, making financial management accessible and engaging.

According to a statement, the talented Modiselle will be taking over the reins from the beloved Cassper Nyovest, bringing his own dynamic perspective and expertise to the series on YouTube.

Known for her connection to the youth through her dancing, Modiselle is eager to delve into topics that matter most to young entrepreneurs and professionals today as an entrepreneur herself.