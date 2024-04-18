Sizwe Dhlomo says sorry to SABC’s R180,000 per month DJ

By Tshegofatso Malatsi Kaya FM breakfast host Sizwe Dhlomo has apologised to Lesedi FM’s radio legend Ba2cada, Nyakallo Leine, after catching smoke on social media for not knowing who the R180,000 per month presenter is.

Dhlomo hosts the ‘Siz The World’ breakfast show on Kaya FM, while Ba2cada is the host of the Thakgoga Breakfast Show on the SABC radio station, Lesedi FM. The apology from Dhlomo to Ba2cada comes after the radio veteran was featured recently in an on tour sit down interview with Mac G’s podcast and chill, where he shocked everyone by revealing how much he earns. The award-winning radio presenter revealed he earned R1,500 when he began his career in 2004 at Jozi FM, which has been in the news recently after it hired Penny Ntuli who refused a R2,800 offer from Gagasi FM.

A proud Ba2cada told Mac G, real name Macgyver Mukhwevho, that after 20 years of rocking the airwaves, he was now pocketing a cool R180,000 per month at the SABC’s oldest station. Ba2Cada is getting paid R180 000 by SABC as his monthly Salary. pic.twitter.com/Q9aVZ446ct — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) April 16, 2024 In a tweet Sizwe Dlomo was tagged and asked if Ba2cada was at fault for disclosing what his salary is on a podcast, to which he responded “I don't even know who that is bro...” This came as a shock to people, as the presenter is very well-known in radio industry.

Fans criticized Dhlomo for not knowing who Ba2cada is, while others did not see anything wrong with Sizwe, not knowing him and said Ba2cada is mainly popular to the Sotho speaking community. Sizwe Dlomo doesn't even come close to this legend ba2cada...... 🙌![CDATA[]]>🎤 cada man is a legend 🙌![CDATA[]]>🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jt6rbl3F4r — A M O 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 💭 (@Only_Botake) April 16, 2024 I don't understand why people are offended that Sizwe doesn't know Ba2cada. He is known by mostly Sesotho audience. Sizwe is just a guy, from KZN who speaks English pic.twitter.com/ZPTeyqudIc — Ms Rebrand (@MsRebrand) April 17, 2024 As time went on, more and more people had something to say on the matter, later on Sizwe wrote an apology to the Lesedi FM radio presenter and said: “Anyway, shout out to @cadamgaga(Ba2cada)! I didn't mean to disrespect you bro. I am sure you’re a great guy.