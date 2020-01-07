When a troll who goes by the name @Oscargreat788 asked Somizi “Are u (you) gud (good) in bed somigaga,” the "Idols SA" judge handled it like a boss.
Somgaga who doesn’t mince his words, simply replied: “I’m horrible babe”.
It all started when the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star posted a video of he and his hubby Mohale Motaung jamming to "Brown Skin Girl", while on a road trip.
While fans of the star were dishing out compliments to Somizi for his fedora and Gucci sunglasses @Oscargreat788 took a "shot left" and tried to sex shame him.
In no time, fans started praising the star for his clap back, while some reprimand @Oscargreat788 for his inappropriate question.