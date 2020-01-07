Somizi claps back at troll for sex shaming









Somizi. Picture: Instagram When a troll who goes by the name @Oscargreat788 asked Somizi “Are u (you) gud (good) in bed somigaga,” the "Idols SA" judge handled it like a boss. Somgaga who doesn’t mince his words, simply replied: “I’m horrible babe”. It all started when the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star posted a video of he and his hubby Mohale Motaung jamming to "Brown Skin Girl", while on a road trip. While fans of the star were dishing out compliments to Somizi for his fedora and Gucci sunglasses @Oscargreat788 took a "shot left" and tried to sex shame him. In no time, fans started praising the star for his clap back, while some reprimand @Oscargreat788 for his inappropriate question.

“@oscargreat788 That’s something you will never find out... 😂😂😂,” commented @ndaisafi_ke.

@oscargreat788 what kind of a sick question is that?” wrote @perkie_blackprint.

“Good answer. Siphi na kanti. Is there a bedometer somewhere??🤣,” said @tembitini.

“Great answer somG,” added @zinalulo.

“@somizi love the response....no entertaining nonsense”, wrote @“bongslampohlo.

In his attempt to justify his comment and redeem himself, the troll thanked Somizi for responding to his silly question, he wrote: “...thank for being polite even if some thought I was rude. I just love sex that's all somigaga. But I know u gud (good) . soo gud (good)in bed.” Talk about awkward!

Meanwhile, over the past weekend, another cyberbully came for Mohale about being with Somizi only for his money.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Mohale posted a selfie of him in the newlyweds' Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

A Twitter user @MmasieT decided to slide a snide comment at Mohale, he wrote: "When are you buying your own car?"

But tweeps were quick to shut her off insisting she must to mind her business, also labelling her bitter.

And Mohale was not going to the troll get away with the nasty comment. in response, he tweeted a picture of the troll, with a caption: "I’ll buy my own car when you remove those gold stuff you have on your teeth, deal?"