Steven Taylor from Magic828AM interviews the legendary Engelbert Humperdinck

Steven Taylor from Magic828AM recently had the opportunity to interview international star Engelbert Humperdinck ahead of his final tour to South Africa. Humperdinck, who is originally from the United Kingdom, now lives in Los Angeles, spoke about a range of things with Taylor, including the fact that he is a huge fan of Lady Gagga.

Asked about whether he writes his own music, Humperdinck said that he did not write all of his own music, and that some was written by people like Les Reed and Barry Mason who wrote the hit “The Last Waltz” among many others. Humperdinck says that the one thing he regrets in his career is that he never took the time to write more of his own songs. He mentions artists like the Beatles and Taylor Swift. Asked whether he is a Swifty a Taylor Swift fan, Humperdinck replied that he is and admires her as a trend setter. Humperdinck is on his way to South Africa this month as part of his Last Waltz Farewell Tour, which will be his final tour.

Asked what we can expect from the show, Humperdinck said that he is working on a new concept album which will feature music from the likes of Journey and others. He said he will be performing a song from Journey when he comes to South Africa.