Tbo Touch and Ja Rule’s catch up in New York leaves fans in a frenzy

Renowned radio host Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe’s recent Instagram post has his fans and followers wishing they were him. Touch is currently in the US for “The Touch Down” tour and his first order of business was to have lunch with American hip hop music icon Ja Rule.

Story continues below Advertisement

His post sent his fans and followers into a frenzy. In the short clip the two are seen chatting and laughing like old friends while having lunch at a restaurant as Ja Rule smokes a cigar. Touch wrote: “Just touchdown New York catching up with my Brother @jarule over lunch. This is going to be one of the most exclusive 1 on 1 coming to you soon! #newyork #thetouchdown #whatatimetobealive. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) Jumping into the comments was @winwithsashin, who wrote: “Great to see the two of my bro’s together.”

@ceeno09 commented: “Yeap the only one to bring such exclusive and personal interaction with International artists.. Nice one Touch ma Boi!! 🤝🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾👊🏽.” @sammyralekholela said: “The one and only TBO touch!! Always making crazy moves! We proud if you Ntate Molefe 👏👏👏.” @barry_kay5383 wrote: “Still one of the best, JaRule still Rules. 🔥.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Recently Touch posted an inspiring tweet after he spoke at a church in LA. “Don’t tell a Black boy born in a 4 room apartheid designed house to play safe and stay in his lane when today he's guest speaker in Los Angeles at 1 of the biggest church in the US. Don’t measure your worth with currency of your humble beginnings,” read the tweet. Don't tell a Black boy born in a 4 room apartheid designed house to play safe and stay in his lane when today he's guest speaker in Los Angeles at 1 of the biggest church in the US. Don't measure your worth with currency of your humble beginnings. pic.twitter.com/tzmOpo6ZWF — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) November 6, 2022 Other parts of “The Touch Down” tour include visits to Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and Dubai during November.

Story continues below Advertisement