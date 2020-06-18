Thapelo Mokoena pens a moving tribute to soccer boss dad Mike Mokoena

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Thapelo Mokoena is mourning the passing of his father, football boss Mike Mokoena. According to IOL Sport, the 68-year-old succumbed to cancer at Sandton Oncology Clinic on Wednesday morning. Mokoena is the founding member of Free State Star. Mokoena was one of the longstanding members of the executive committee of the National Soccer League (NSL) and the founding member of Free State Stars. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the "Trackers" actor paid a moving tribute to his father, also expressing his pain at the loss of the family patriarch, he wrote: "Rest In Peace Dad...I’ve been dreading this day coming for a long time now. You put up a good fight with this cancer.

He added: "Thank you for Life. Thank you for the years. You can rest now. You also chose to leave on your Son’s birthday. •

"LALA Kahle Mokoena. Thank You... Oh Man.. 💔💔"

Mokoena also took Twitter, sharing a photograph of his father, with a caption: “Rest In Power Dad”

Rest In Power Dad 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/u4tzHJzDIm — Official Thapelo Mokoena (@ThapeloMokoena) June 17, 2020

Many including soccer fans, industry friends took to different social media platform to share their message of support and condolences to the Mokoena’s family.

"I’m sorry my brother, I know you will continue to make him proud by being the great father you are to your kids," commented singer and TV host Nandi Madida.

"Condolences to you and the family," wrote actress Gail Mabalane.

"Sincere condolences to you and your family 🙏🏾❤️," added TV personality Ayanda Thabethe.

"Condolences brother.you in our prayers," said actor and TV host Lungile Radu.

"I'm so sorry 💔 May his soul rest in peace," added TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.