‘The Queen’ actor Mlamli Mangcala fighting for his life due to Covid-19

Just a few weeks after revealing he was axed from the popular telenovela “The Queen”, Mlamli Mangcala is fighting for his life in hospital after contracting Covid-19. In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, the actor is seen laying in bed, with the oxygen mask and a towel wrapped around his head. He captioned the post: "Covid-19 defeated." He added: "When winning both the battle and war #MlamliCovid-19victory" The actor, who is clearly battling to breath, is heard saying that he is just finished doing his breathing exercises but he's feeling cold.

He also explained that changing his sleeping positions helps him sleep and breath better.

“The fight goes on,” said Mangcala.

Watch the video below.

Warning: Not for sensitive viewers.

Fans and friends shared their messages of love and support, also wishing Mangcala a speedy recovery.

"Keep fighting grootman. You will definitely emerge the victor, " said Songezo Nomvete.

"Just hang in there.. God is in control," commented Elinah Thomas.

"Keep fighting sir. Wish you a speedy recovery," added Buntu Potwana.

Ferguson Films recently came under fire following allegations of abuse and exploitation by Mangcala. In a lengthy statement published on Twitter in June, Mangcala stated in detail how he, over the years, was underpaid by Ferguson Films.

The Cape Town-based actor claimed that from season one, he was travelling between Cape Town and Joburg at his own expense. He also had to cover his own accommodation expenses, which led to him sharing a bed with the “gentleman who looked after the Khoza mansion”.

In the statement, the star mentioned that he was informed that his character is going to be killed to boost the show’s ratings.

He said: “They called me last month to tell me they will be killing my character because Gomora’s rates went up and they needed something that will hike their ratings.”

He added: “I lost my car and also on the verge of losing my house…I had to adjust my living and the painful issue is that my children had to adapt to this nightmare.”

During an interview on "The Morning Flava" on Metro FM "The Queen" showrunner Lauren Nell, speaking on behalf of the Fergusons, denied any wrongdoing by the Fergusons.

"The role he (Mlamli Mangcala) plays was meant for a person residing in Johannesburg and he was made aware of that but he said he will take it and he will manage. After many complaints, the Fergusons were open to making another contract for him that says he will be paid monthly even if he has not worked. There has been a time where he has not worked however he was paid," said Lauren at the time.