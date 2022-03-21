Trevor Noah: Don't cancel Kanye

Trevor Noah has insisted he doesn't want Kanye West to be "cancelled". The 44-year-old rapper was recently banned from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur towards the 'Daily Show' host - who had criticised the 'Stronger' hitmaker for his conduct towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson - and was then dropped from performing at the Grammy Awards because of his "troublesome online behaviour".

However, Trevor has now spoken out to insist he thinks Kanye needs help, not punishment. He tweeted: "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye." The 'Love Lockdown' rapper had lashed out at Trevor after the stand-up accused Kanye of harassing his ex-wife - with whom he has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - since she filed for divorce.

Speaking on 'The Daily Show', Trevor said: "I'll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything. "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture ... but what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave." Trevor had attempted to make amends with Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye.

He had commented on the post containing the slur: "You're an indelible part of my life Ye. "Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump, and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain. "Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."

