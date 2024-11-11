Tyla channels Aaliyah's iconic style with stunning Roberto Cavalli dress at MTV EMAs

Tyla honoured the legacy of R&B legend Aaliyah at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) where she walked away with three awards.

She wore a stunning blue tiger-print Roberto Cavalli dress. The outfit was a notable nod to Aaliyah's iconic 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) look, where she wore a similar black and yellow version of the same dress. The Grammy Award-winning songstress styled her Aaliyah-inspired look with a silver choker, silver hoops, and black heels strapped around her legs. .@Tyllaaaaaaa's face card NEVER declines! 🐅



Watch her take the #MTVEMA stage tonight! pic.twitter.com/XCbFrj1pgr

— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 10, 2024 The late "One in a Million" singer wore the black-and-yellow Roberto Cavalli dress at the MTV VMAs in 2000 for her red carpet appearance. Over the years, this look has been dubbed one of the star's most iconic and has also been recreated by the likes of influencer Bretman Rock and American rapper Eve. Influencer Bretman Rock and seasoned American rapper Eve wore this Roberto Cavalli dress inspired by the late R&B songstress Aaliyah. Picture: X Another detail to note is that Tyla associates her brand with the tiger animal print, as "Tygers" is also the name of her fandom.

Tyla's tribute did not go unnoticed, as Aaliyah's brother, Rashad Haughton, took to Instagram to give Tyla a shout out for paying homage to his sister. He posted a video of a Tyla and Aaliyah mashup on his Instagram stories and captioned it, "Shout out queen @tyla for the love and respect." Fans were quick to notice and praised Tyla for the way she styled the look.

X user @cosmiclovergal commented, "The first one I’ve seen do that dress justice. And I love that they chose one of the newer colours instead of the original. Fits Tyla’s aesthetic perfectly!" The first one I’ve seen do that dress justice. And I love that they chose one of the newer colors instead of the original. Fits Tyla’s aesthetic perfectly! 🔥 https://t.co/8ofjINPU4m — 𝘊![CDATA[]]>𝘰![CDATA[]]>𝘴 (@cosmiclovergal) November 10, 2024 User @itsbradm commented, "Love love loveeeee this. She's so Babygirl coded and LOVES Aaliyah. Perfect."