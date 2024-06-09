WATCH: David Beckham appointed as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation

The royal family has occasionally chosen celebrities to serve as ambassadors for their charitable initiatives. David Beckham is the most recent celebrity appointed as an ambassador by King Charles for his foundation.

Founded in 1990, The King's Foundation addresses issues such as sustainability, community improvement both locally and internationally, and providing education and training. The former football star had been chosen as an ambassador. Beckham met King Charles last month at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire to learn more about the king's organisation.

"I'm excited to be working with The King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work," Beckham said in a statement. "I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation's education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature," the 49-year-old said. "Having developed a love for the countryside, I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the foundation's work," Beckham added.