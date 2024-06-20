Watch: Jub Jub claims he has nothing to do with Shebeshxt’s accident

Media personality, hip hop artist and TV host, Molemo Katleho Maarohanye - professionally known as Jub Jub -has come forward to clarify the misuse of his name by scammers on social media.

In a recent Instagram video, the host of Uyajola 9/9 set the record straight about people using his name to scam people on social media.

“It has come to my attention, through my team, that there are a lot of Facebook accounts that have been opened. There's a lot of scams going around from people claiming to be about forex trading or asking people to invest money and what not,” said Jub Jub.

Jub Jub claimed that these fake Facebook accounts have gotten to a point where they are crossing boundaries and speaking about Shebeshxt’s accident.

“I really have nothing to do with that, I've said nothing about it, I have no opinion, I don't know the boy, I've never met the boy and nobody should also have an opinion too,” he said.

Shebeshxt is a South African rapper who was involved in a car accident and lost his daughter. Jub Jub has made it clear that he does not want to be linked to any fake accounts that may be falsely associating him with Shebeshxt's accident.