WATCH: Kamo Mphela and Toss show off their dance skills in viral video

After a period of inconsistent musical output over the past few years, amapiano star Kamo Mphela is in the midst of a huge career upswing, thanks to the success of her latest single, ‘Dalie’. As the song continues to blaze a trail across the amapiano world, Mphela shared a racy video of her dancing to a choreographed routine alongside ‘uMlando’ star Toss on Tuesday.

Kamo Mphela x Toss..🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1LoYIaBw5 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 21, 2023 Since its October release, ‘Dalie’ has been a hit on the charts across various streaming platforms and has sparked various dance challenges on TikTok, which is a great indicator of a song’s success and resonance with a wide audience.

‘Dalie’ has featured in TikTok's Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Top 50 Chart for three consecutive weeks, accumulated over 1.86 billion views and has more than 120 million likes from fans across the globe. The #DalieChallenge hashtag alone has amassed over 9.5 million views to date, making it one of the fastest-growing trends on TikTok. The 24-year-old shared the inspiration for the song through a press release.

“‘Dalie' translates to 'my darling' or 'my love.' I crafted this love song on an uptempo amapiano beat, and the incredible response has left me profoundly grateful. “The encouragement I've received fuels my passion, enabling me to share my creativity with the world.” Looking ahead, Mohela expressed her excitement for diversifying her content.