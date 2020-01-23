Los Angeles - 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor John Boyega took to social media this week to reveal the moment he surprised his mom and dad Samson and Abigail with their own home.
Speaking on an Instagram video, he said: "I just bought my mom and dad a house. I’ve always wanted to do that. I'd like to say thank you for everything that you've done. I've decided to do a secret project for a few months and I'm here to tell you there’s no interview. That was a lie. This is your house that I'm presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you. There's no lie, this is your house. We've been planning this for four to five months. It's a small token, but I just thought it's best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy. Congratulations."