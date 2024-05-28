WATCH: The Cannes security guard involved in a clash with Kelly Rowland is under scrutiny for 'disrespecting' Korean actress Yoona

The 33-year-old K-pop star-turned-actress was about to pose for photos on the iconic red stairs when the security guard intervened. This incident occurred just days after the same guard was criticised by Rowland, who implied racism, though colleagues defended the guard as 'only doing her job.'

Now, another video shows Yoona facing similar treatment. Although she didn't outwardly express anger, her facial expression revealed her annoyance as the guard hurried her off the stairs. In another incident, a Ukrainian model was removed by the same guard but fought to return to the stairs. Fans have shared these clips on social media, labelling the guard’s actions as 'disrespectful.'

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras also had a confrontation with the same guard, who had clashed with Rowland days earlier. Taveras was on the red carpet, preparing to unfurl a large gown depicting Jesus when she was stopped. Footage shows her defying the guard's instructions, escalating to a physical altercation as Taveras shoved the guard while entering the event. As other staffers helped lay out Taveras' dress, she became increasingly frustrated with the guard, who kept her arm out in front of Taveras. After some words exchanged, Taveras angrily threw the dress down the stairs and shoved the guard away.

The reason for the guard's close monitoring of Taveras remains unclear. The guard's actions have raised eyebrows, especially after Rowland suggested her own treatment was racially motivated, noting that other women did not face similar scolding or pushing. However, colleagues of the guard defended her actions, stating she was under pressure to keep the red carpet moving and adhered to strict timetables. They insisted there was no inappropriate behaviour and dismissed suggestions of racism as ridiculous, noting the diverse backgrounds of visitors and staff at Cannes.