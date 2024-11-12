Will Tyla launch a ‘Tygers’ Stanley Cup? New social media post sparks speculation

Owning a Stanley Cup is the trendiest thing right now, and Tyla’s fandom might just get the opportunity to own a “Tygers” branded Stanley Cup, as the 22-year-old singer sparks excitement with a vague post on X, hinting at a possible collaboration with the popular quencher brand. The “Push 2 Start” songstress shared a picture of herself holding a Stanley Cup branded with her renowned tiger print, captioned “Finally got my water bottle Tygers.”

Finally got my water bottle 🐅’s pic.twitter.com/wpHsVhLNDv — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 12, 2024 She did not share more than that, but this might hint at a possible collaboration with the Stanley Cup brand for a customised Tyla quencher. The “Tygers,” as she refers to her fans, quickly took notice, speculating about the potential partnership and wondering if the cup will be accessible for them.

X user @tylasgirl asked, “Anyway, will we also be able to get it?” anyway will we also be able to get it? pic.twitter.com/l4Fta7tsqn — ★ (@tylasgirl) November 12, 2024 Meanwhile, @nosimdl commented, “Stanley cooked shame. Tyla, water & Stanley makes so much sense.”

Tyla, water & Stanley makes so much sense. https://t.co/qrTNsQoPcg — SHAKE AH (@nosimdl) November 12, 2024 And @uphile_ commented, “NEED ONE MORE THAN EVER.” NEED ONE MORE THAN EVER 😭 https://t.co/hKkxjv58Gf

— Oops (@uphile_) November 12, 2024 Tyla also took to her Instagram broadcast, where she engages with her fans by sharing her latest updates or projects. She shared the same picture on the broadcast, then sparked more curiosity by posting “Tygers…” with eye emojis. This still does not confirm anything yet, but a collaboration seems likely, and fans are absolutely loving it. Something else to take note of are the colours of the body paint she has on her recent music video for “Push 2 Start” which are strikingly similar to the colours of the cup.

Stanley is a brand of food and beverage containers that has been operating since 1913. They first unveiled their Adventure Quencher tumbler, now known as the Stanley Cup, in 2016. Since then, the Stanley Cup has become a cultural phenomenon, with social media playing a significant role in popularising the brand. Known for keeping beverages cold for hours, its durability and performance have made it one of the most sought-after accessories, leading to the creation of fakes to make the cup more accessible and affordable.