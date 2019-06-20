Musician Dee Xclusiv. Photo: Supplied

Dee XCLSV is one of South Africa’s most prolific young lyricists, versatile enough to put out a conscience piece and also get you dancing. He released a new range of gifs for Instagram on May 28.



Earlier this week, well-renowned American rapper and singer-songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, used Dee XCLSV’s gif on his Instagram stories. This is testament to how social media has brought the world so much closer with big stars being one click away.





The story shows members of Khalifa's team sitting, with the caption: "Practice for Tour'. The gif is of XCLSV spitting some rhymes.





Dee XCLSV shared his excitement of seeing his gif on Khalifa's story: “It’s crazy, I was so excited when I saw this! [LoL] I follow Wiz Khalifa and watch his day-to-day YouTube series so this caught me by surprise. I was going through his Insta stories, as usual, and spotted myself. It is a crazy feeling how social media has made any and everybody so accessible”, he said.