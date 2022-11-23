Wow! TikTokers mock King Charles’ speech to President Cyril Ramaphosa

King Charles III hosted his first state visit since becoming the British monarch, warmly welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace. Trying very hard to impress the South African president, who is affectionately known to his country’s citizens as “Uncle Cyril” or “cupcake”, the king greeted him in several African languages which included isiZulu, Sesotho, isiXhosa and Tshivenda.

However, in the video, King Charles incorrectly pronounces Ramaphosa’s name. The royal instead calls him “Ramafoza” and then every time the King greeted him in a different language he smiled and laughed and uttered “wow”. The moment went viral on social media with users turning it into a mockery. The comments that followed on TikTok thereafter, had us in stitches. @nana.riding.bicycle ♬ original sound - Kimara @Fododo commented: “Ramaphosa went to the UK just to say "Wow" 😏😂😂.

@user762766737665 said: “that’s our reaction when electricity goes off.” @Lizzelle Mpofana wrote: “ ”Ramafoza" and "Wow" took me out🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Cupcake deserves his own TV show.“ @QueenRobz said: “Wow , wow 🥲👀 Cyril being impressed, by what Google translate can do 🤣.”

During the rest of the king’s speech he said it was a “special” moment to host Ramaphosa on his first state visit. “South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life. My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when, from Cape Town on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth. “It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first State Visit we have hosted,” said King Charles.