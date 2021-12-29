Your favourite Golden Girl is turning 100

Betty White thinks she's "lucky" to still be in good health. The veteran actress will turn 100 years old on January 17, and Betty insists she still feels really healthy. She shared: "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

Betty was "born a cockeyed optimist" and she thinks that's the key to her positive outlook. She told People magazine: "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive. Betty also thinks that having a good diet is one of the keys to her good health.

She quipped: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working." Sandra Bullock - who starred alongside Betty in the 2009 rom-com 'The Proposal' - has heaped praise on the veteran star, admitting that Betty makes comedy acting look easy. She said: "Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."

Sandra, 57, hopes that Betty embraces her birthday "the same way she has celebrated every day of her life with humour, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a bada** who has left us all in the dust". Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds - another of Betty's 'Proposal' co-stars - has also praised the actress, saying he's been a fan of Betty's "for as long as [he] can remember". The 45-year-old actor added: "I heard that scripts for 'Golden Girls' were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."