Zac Efron ‘almost died’ after shattering his jaw

Zac Efron had to have his mouth wired shut after breaking his jaw in 2013 when he slipped and fell while running in the house with socks on, and the “Baywatch” star has now revealed that the incident nearly cost him his life. Responding to subsequent speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery, the 34-year-old actor said: “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My mom told me (about the rumours). I never really read the internet, so I don’t really care.” Efron has previously described how his “chin bone was hanging off his face” after the accident, and the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw had to work overtime to compensate for the injury, which gave him a very different look. Watch video

The “Greatest Showman” star has teamed up with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe for his new film, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, in which he plays a guy who heads to Vietnam from New York to bring alcohol to his childhood friends fighting in the war. Efron said it was a dream come true to work with Murray and Crowe He told Entertainment Tonight: “When you meet somebody like that, and you're filming a movie, and you're sort of in the process already, you just start working together, and there's something that really great actors do that Bill and Russell did that was just – they are so present and care so much about this craft that they've mastered so many different aspects of film-making. They become more than your co-star.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They help you through tapes, they have ideas – they're very aware of their presence on camera, characters and story. “It's so fun to work with those people … to sort of absorb some of the magic, you just feel like, ‘that’s what I want to be when I grow up’.” Watch video