Chrissy Teigen thinks she's a "cool mom" as she's had her family's birthdays tattooed on her arm.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star felt like a "cool mom" after visiting Daniel Winter aka Winter Stone for a new inking, and showed off the results in a series of photos on her Instagram account.
In the first, Chrissy, 33, could be seen putting on a brave face while the work is being done, while the second picture featured a close-up of Daniel finishing off the piece.
In the final photo, Chrissy showed off her new ink, which has the dates of her father Ron Teigen Sr., mother Vilailuck Teigen, husband John Legend and their children Luna, three, and Miles, 16 months.