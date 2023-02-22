Clint Brink releases R&B single to seal the month of love

Media personality Clint Brink surprised fans with a return to music this week.
The soon-to-be dad is set to release a new R&B single on March 2, but shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page just to give Mzansi a taste of what’s to come.
The 42-year-old “Binnelanders” actor said he is amped to be back in the studio and returning to his passion aside from acting.
He captioned his post: “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this with you guys. HOLD ON TO LOVE ( Acoustic version ) Full video is up on my YouTube Channel. ✌🏽 Link in my Bio ✌🏽Enjoy !!! 🎥: @adysteyn for @opticalflowmedia Venue : @thehitlabstudio 👊🏽 ShoutOut to my bro @songsbymeko for the connect #OnTheBrinkProductions.”
Brink told IOL Entertainment: “I’m back after a musical hiatus and now I’m back with my first musical offering for 2023 and there are loads more to come. I am super pumped to finally share some new music with you.
“The process was organic and smooth, creating something fresh with super producer @king_dav_mut.
“To everyone who has supported me over the last two decades, I promise you, this one was well worth the wait.”
Brink said he will be keeping the hits coming while he is also preparing to welcome his baby girl with his wife, Steffi Brink, in April.