Clint Brink releases R&B single to seal the month of love

The soon-to-be dad is set to release a new R&B single on March 2, but shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page just to give Mzansi a taste of what’s to come.

The 42-year-old “Binnelanders” actor said he is amped to be back in the studio and returning to his passion aside from acting.

He captioned his post: “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this with you guys. HOLD ON TO LOVE ( Acoustic version ) Full video is up on my YouTube Channel. ✌🏽 Link in my Bio ✌🏽Enjoy !!! 🎥: @adysteyn for @opticalflowmedia Venue : @thehitlabstudio 👊🏽 ShoutOut to my bro @songsbymeko for the connect #OnTheBrinkProductions.”

Brink told IOL Entertainment: “I’m back after a musical hiatus and now I’m back with my first musical offering for 2023 and there are loads more to come. I am super pumped to finally share some new music with you.