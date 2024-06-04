Comedic duo Jason and Nicholas Goliath to embark on 'The Happiness Economy Comedy Tour'

This June, comedic duo Jason and Nicholas Goliath will be bringing the laughs as they embark on 'The Happiness Economy Comedy Tour'. The tour kicks off in Johannesburg and has stops in Cape Town and Gqeberha.

Promising an evening of humour that cuts to the core of everyday joy and struggle, ‘The Happiness Economy’ is not just a comedy show — it’s a lifestyle exploration through the lens of laughter. A perfect blend of Jason’s observational humour and Nicholas' storytelling, this tour offers a fresh, authentic take on personal growth and the pursuit of happiness. Jason has been busy on the showbiz front; he was one of the roastmasters at “The Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ and has appeared on Amazon Prime’s local version of popular comedy show ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’.

“‘The Happiness Economy’ is about inspiring people to consider what truly brings joy to their lives. It’s not a motivational talk; it’s a comedy experience where laughter serves as the catalyst for self-reflection and ultimately happiness,” said Jason. Nicholas, co-host of ‘Giving it gears with Jason Goliath’ on Redbull TV, commented, “Our show delves into the personal stories that shape us, discussing the highs and lows of finding happiness in a humorous yet poignant way. It’s about sharing our journey and maybe helping others navigate their own.” The tour is not only a chance to enjoy the magnetic chemistry of the Goliath duo but also an opportunity to engage with their insightful perspectives on life’s many challenges and achievements.

Expect to leave the theatre with sore cheeks from smiling and a light heart. Dates: Johannesburg at the Theatre on the Square from June 18 to 22.

Cape Town at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice by Marriott on July 26 and 27. Gqeberha at One Room on August 29 and 30. Upcoming tour dates and locations:

Durban, Onomo Hotel – September 2024 Nelspruit, Emnotweni Casino – October 2024 West Rand, Silverstar Casino – December 2024, including a family-friendly matinee show