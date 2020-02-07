Cathy Yan is chuffed to have directed "Birds of Prey", a star-studded movie with Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Rosie Perez (Renee Montaya), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis) and Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz).
And this is child star Ella Jay Basco’s first feature film. She plays Cassandra Cain, the catalyst who brings all of them together.
Yan said: “It’s a story that is told entirely from Harley’s point of view. That means that it jumps around, but it all makes sense at the end because that’s how Harley’s brain works. The story is funny. It’s subversive.
“It’s a really wild ride about Harley coming to terms with who she is without The Joker and along the way she meets this kid, Cassandra Cain, and all these strong women – Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya – who have their own, similar journeys to go on. And they ultimately come together to defend Cass from a villain, a mob boss named Roman Sionis.