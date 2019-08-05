Performers in Micky Mouse, Tigger and Winnie The Pooh costumes at "Disneyland in Polokwane". Picture: Twitter

After attendees of the "Disneyland in Polokwane" voiced their complaints about the disastrous event, Disney Africa said the event was "neither run or sanctioned by The Walt Disney Company Africa". They also said they were investigating the matter.

It started when Twitter user @LTiego replied to the infamous "O jewa ke eng?" tweet on Saturday by posting: "So today I paid for Winter in Disney Polokwane event which is sold out only to arrive here and get jumping castles and hula hoops. Everyone's is mad and wants refund but the organizers are not even here to account".

So today I paid for Winter in Disney Polokwane event which is sold out only to arrive here and get jumping castles and hula hoops. Everyone's is mad and wants refund but the organizers are not even here to account 💔 https://t.co/vbEkB9eEtb — Legodi Tiego (@LTiego) August 3, 2019

This was followed by thread that features videos from the event with unhappy customers and giving a blow by blow account of what happened.

Winter in Disney Polokwane😭💔❄️ pic.twitter.com/mVcftN0ZhP — Legodi Tiego (@LTiego) August 3, 2019

Organizers don't want to come out pic.twitter.com/FEIXVD1KML — Legodi Tiego (@LTiego) August 3, 2019

This is Cathy, the organiser apparently she is smurfs. pic.twitter.com/vxUkzn5PQY — Legodi Tiego (@LTiego) August 3, 2019

More videos started circling on the microblogging website with accounts from various other patrons also sharing their displeasure.

Disney land in polokwane, parents and kids be standing from 10am till 7pm,no refreshment site it's just a mess. Please help pic.twitter.com/U1rD0mjJHn — Soditshima (@Soditshima1) August 3, 2019

So Disney is here in polokwane n this is what we got. R80 adult R50 child.

What an immature event.

So disappointing 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/8XeAl4V6VQ — sabina (@BontleWaMatsie) August 3, 2019

Tweeps also weighed in on the fiasco with many users making fun of the event.

I'm trying so hard not to laugh at this Disney in Polokwane debacle. pic.twitter.com/tZL8wnso56 — MaQwabe 🇿🇦 (@YeyeyekaNdaba) August 4, 2019

Guyzzzzz, Disney in Polokwane??! Yeyi this is me catching up on the TL pic.twitter.com/gAScIpp9l8 — Beyond Say (@L_RightOff) August 3, 2019

So this was the poster for Disney in Polokwane?? Howling pic.twitter.com/cNYZmMIDZc — Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) August 3, 2019

I wonder if those kids that went to the Disney show in Polokwane today will be able to sleep tonight pic.twitter.com/yxqVMuqKn7 — FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) August 3, 2019

Disney is so disrespectful for what they did in Polokwane haibo 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/uAdqOpCYOA — Nosipho (@Nos_Luk) August 3, 2019

The first sign of this Winter In Disney Land Polokwane being an absolute clusterf*ck is the fact that it was sponsored by Flying Fish. Like how did this fly past everyone that paid for it? pic.twitter.com/k0gOCnR9XT — Pepiniere (@manakak) August 3, 2019