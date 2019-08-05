Performers in Micky Mouse, Tigger and Winnie The Pooh costumes at "Disneyland in Polokwane". Picture: Twitter

After attendees of the "Disneyland in Polokwane" voiced their complaints about the disastrous event, Disney Africa said the event was "neither run or sanctioned by The Walt Disney Company Africa". 

They also said they were investigating the matter. 

It started when Twitter user @LTiego replied to the infamous "O jewa ke eng?" tweet on Saturday by posting: "So today I paid for Winter in Disney Polokwane event which is sold out only to arrive here and get jumping castles and hula hoops. Everyone's is mad and wants refund but the organizers are not even here to account". 

This was followed by thread that features videos from the event with unhappy customers and giving a blow by blow account of what happened. 

More videos started circling on the microblogging website with accounts from various other patrons also sharing their displeasure.

Tweeps also weighed in on the fiasco with many users making fun of the event. 