Disney+ announces Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot

'Doogie Howser, M.D.' is being rebooted for Disney+. The streaming service announced plans to reimagine the ABC sitcom - which ran from 1989 until 1993 and starred Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician - and is planning to air the show in 2021. ''Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture,“ said Ricky Strauss, President of content and marketing at Disney+. He said Kourtney Kang and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can't wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie! Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' is set in modern-day Hawaii and will tell the story of a 16-year-old girl juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Carolyn Cassidy, the president of 20th Television, is thrilled about the plans for the reboot.

'''Doogie, Howser MD' is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in,“ she said

''Kourtney's vision for the character is so inspired, we've been dying to collaborate with [executive producers] Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn't be more excited,“ Cassidy said.

Meanwhile, Neil previously admitted to having fond memories of his time on 'Doogie Howser, M.D.', acknowledging that the show changed his life.

''I look back on that with fondness. That was a very remarkably wonderful chapter for somebody who had never really been in the entertainment business before,“ he said.