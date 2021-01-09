Dita Von Teese’s boyfriend prefers white cotton underwear to sexy lingerie

New York –Burlesque star Dita Von Tees has admitted her partner, Adam Rajcevich - who she has been with for six years - isn’t impressed by her sexy lingerie collection and she has to go back to basics to wow him. She told HELLO! magazine: “A lot of my tricks that work at the beginning of a relationship don’t necessarily work five years in. “Adam is completely immune to black lace, stockings and garter belts. “I have to resort to white cotton underwear or socks for him to go, ‘Whoa!’ “ Despite her sexy image, the 48-year-old beauty insisted she has never wanted to be a “sex goddess”.

She said: “I dyed [my hair] when I was 19. A lot of it was to cover up my shyness with a strong look.

“I’d always wanted to have dark hair and play with the image of being a femme fatale without actually being one.

“I’m not really fatale at all. I’m not trying to be a sex goddess. That’s never been what it is to me.

“As much as I want to show people the image I’ve created, they see me, Heather Sweet, from a farming town in Michigan.

“I’m not a man-trap, homewrecker kind of girl at all. I think I come across as playful, not threatening.

“I believe there are two categories of women, friend or foe.

“Some are always jealous and scheming, while others are uplifting and inspiring. I’m a friend, very much a girl’s girl.”

And Dita doesn’t think age has to stop her from cultivating such a sensual image.

She added: “We don’t have to put our sensuality on the shelf as we get older.

“I still believe you can look better as you age if you set your mind to it.

“It’s inspiring to me that I don’t have to stop when I don’t look good in a G-string any more. Feeling sexy is a state of mind.”

Bang Showbiz