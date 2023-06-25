DJ and fashionista Shaun Stylist set to dominate local and global stages

DJ, television personality and fashionista Shaun Naki, aka Shaun Stylist, has scored a new music deal with Warner Music Africa, which is expected to see his music career rise to greater heights. Hailing from Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, Naki’s journey with music began when he was s boy in Sunday school, singing church hymns.

The dream to be a global star never left him. Twenty years later, and now a doting dad and husband, he is reigniting the dreams of his younger self. A regular behind the decks of some of South Africa’s top venues, the fashion maestro is yet to carve his space in the music world. Evidence of this can be seen on TikTok where a snippet of his upcoming single under his new music label has just under half a million views.

Naki's music career is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with since his release of 'Oskae Beya Fatshe' and 'Uyabizwa' last year. Now, with the backing of Warner Music Africa, he has his sights set on local and global domination. "This collaboration needs to give a platform for new kids; that's how we're going to expand, that's how we're going to grow the amapiano genre. I aim to break records and dominate the charts. I want this moment to be an inspiration to anyone out there to dream big," said Naki. The creative lead at Warner Music Africa, Garth Brown, said he was thrilled about the deal.