Petite Noir. Picture: Instagram

Local musician Petite Noir and DJ Lag who are undoubtedly South Africa's hottest exports at the moment will be flying Mzansi's flag high at the Sónar Festival in Spain next month.

The Sónar Festival shines a light on friends and alumni of the Red Bull Music Academy, its world-traveling workshop and lecture series. From spare, hypnotic post-punk to experimental sonics from Mexico City, Detroit house to broken beats out of Durban, this year’s lineup represents the inventiveness and wide range of influences powering music today.



The SonarDôme will play host to fresh sounds and styles from around the globe, with up-and-coming artists sharing the stage with those leading the way.



Petite Noir will present “La Maison Noir: The Gift and the Course,” the ambitious visual album that has made him one of the most exciting new African artists. DJ Lag, among gqom's biggest stars, will bring with his frenetic beats to the stage.



The 26th edition of Sónar will present live performances by global artists such as A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Bad Bunny among any others.